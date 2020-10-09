Homeless advocates raise concerns about task force

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Homeless advocates are questioning the actions of the Hinds County homeless task force, which has been called out on social media for its aggressive approach in dealing with vagrants.
A video posted on Facebook on September 29 shows members of the “Operation Safe Corners” Task Force interacting with individuals who appeared to be homeless at the East Northside Drive and I-55 North underpass.
The video has garnered more than a thousand comments, many of which were critical of the way District Two Supervisor David Archie and others appeared to speak to those individuals.
Local homeless advocates who have seen the video also were unhappy with the task force’s approach.
“I watched it with my 11-year-old son and my son’s mouth was on the floor,” said Christie Burnett, director of the Opportunity Center. "We teach him to respect everyone.
“I know that some of the corners are bad. And there are certainly folks that do things and scare people, but I don’t think a lot of it is intentional,” she said. “I know that it is mental illness.”
Vagrancy and homelessness have become a problem in the capital city in recent months. Motorists often see panhandlers at many intersections, including East Northside Drive, Old Canton Road and Lakeland Drive.
It’s also not uncommon for individuals to be approached when they’re pumping gas at area gas stations or waiting for food at local restaurants.
Operation Safe Corners was launched in September as a way to address that problem.
The board of supervisors approved forming the group earlier in the summer, and initially dubbed it the “Homelessness and Food Insecurity Task Force.”
The group is working to clean up the corners by enforcing the state’s loitering laws and by providing vagrants with a list of resources where they can reach out to for help.
At a news conference discussing the task force, District Three Supervisor Credell Calhoun said that some people are afraid to drive in areas where vagrancy and panhandling have become a problem.
Members of the committee include Archie, its chairman, Calhoun, Malcolm Johnson, a special assistant to Archie, and others.
The video, which was posted on Johnson’s Facebook page, shows Archie, Calhoun and others handing out gift bags of toiletries, socks and gift cards, as well lists of available resources and copies of the state’s loitering statute.
Archie is heard telling individuals that their days of panhandling and living under the bridges are “over with,” and that they could be arrested if they’re found in those areas again.
“We want you to know it now, so when the police come or the sheriff’s department comes, it’s over with,” he said. “If we catch you here again, you’re not going to have this opportunity.”
When one person tried to respond, he was told by someone off camera not to talk back to the supervisor.
Ledger Parker, executive director of Mississippi United to End Homelessness (MUTEH), said the task force should be having a different conversation.
“It shouldn’t be, ‘get out of here. Here’s some numbers you can call with the phone you don’t have,’” he said. “It should be, ‘Here’s how we can connect you.’”
Rather than simply telling individuals to move along, the county should be focused on finding housing and treatment for those willing to accept the help, Parker explained.
It was unclear if the task force was helping connect individuals to available resources, and Archie was not immediately available for comment.
Parker said federal resources are available to house the homeless and that once those individuals are in a home, it’s easier to seek treatment for mental illness and to help them find employment.
Burnett said it was clear by watching the video that some individuals being filmed were suffering from mental illness.
“A harsh tone can threaten people into obedience, but that’s not how it works with the mentally ill,” she said. “They don’t understand it. You have to build trust and relationships in a way that works for everyone.”
Like Parker, Burnett said the solution isn’t simply to move individuals along and to point them in the direction of available resources, but to get them the help they need.
The problem now is finding a place for the homeless to go. Because of COVID-19, emergency shelters in the city have limited the number of people they can take in, Burnett said.
Prior to the pandemic, the Billy Brumfield House had 20 emergency beds, Burnett said. However, because of social distancing rules, its capacity has been cut to a little more than half.
“With six feet between every bed, we can only fit 11,” she said.
Meanwhile, the Salvation Army’s also is able to take in fewer individuals at its Presto Lane emergency shelter. That’s because some space had to be set aside to quarantine residents who test positive for the COVID virus, Director of Community Relations Michelle Hartfield said.
Said Burnett, “A lot of people are turned away. There are way more people that need to help than we have the capacity to help.”
