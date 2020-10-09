Friday Night & Weekend Weather Forecast

Hurricane Delta making landfall early this evening, along the Louisiana coast, not far from Lake Charles. It made landfall at 6:05pm near Creole, Louisiana or about 240miles southwest of Jackson. Winds were 100mph or a category 2 at landfall and a storm surge of 9 feet was reported. This is around the same place Hurricane Laura made landfall August 27th. Delta will now track north and east, closer to us tonight. This means showers will increase, along with winds and the possibility of tornadoes. Expect this threat to increase tonight and continue during the overnight hours. Most of the weather should start dying down after sunrise. Power outages are possible tonight, so make sure you have your Free First Alert Weather APP turned on. Should you lose power, you can still gain access to our information. In tornado warnings or regularly scheduled newscasts, we’ll broadcast them through our APP. This weekend will be humid and breezy, after the storm passes us by Saturday morning. Expect highs in the 70s and 80s this weekend with lows in the 60s. A few leftover showers are possible Saturday, but Sunday looks to be a nicer day at this point. Nice weather moves in next week with highs in the 80s and sunshine with morning lows in the 50s. Stay safe and weather aware in the event of severe weather. Average high this time of year is 80 and the average low is 56. Sunrise is 7:01am and the sunset is 6:33pm.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.