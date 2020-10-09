Emergency leaders make preparations for Hurricane Delta

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Emergency crews around the state are closely watching Hurricane Delta’s path and are ready to respond when needed.
Mississippi is not expected to get the biggest impact from Hurricane Delta, but state leaders are urging all Mississippians to be prepared.
Parts of the state could see heavy rainfall, flash flooding, strong winds, and tornados.
Over 160,000 sandbags have been delivered to several communities across the state, shelters are prepared to open and the national guard teams are on standby to respond to any areas impacted by the storm.
Governor Tate Reeves says residents should prepare for the worst-case scenario.
“While it’s going to be a challenging event, it’s not going to be the kind of event that is going to be talked about for the next 50 years,” Reeves said. “But, that could change and when individual Mississippians make bad decisions, then bad things could happen.”
The Governor and emergency leaders are expected to give an update on the storm Friday afternoon and announce any updates to their response plans.
