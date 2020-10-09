City crews clear drains and creeks in preparation for potential flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The potential for heavy rains this weekend has the City of Jackson preparing. Crews have been canvassing the city cleaning drains and creeks.
John Shanard with Public Works drove a vacuum truck through neighborhood streets off Rainey Road checking for clogged storm drains. He removed pine needles packed in a drain on Lost Lake Circle to prevent flooding ahead of the anticipated heavy rains.
It is one of the several clogged drains Shanard found Friday morning. Angela Figures lives on Lost Lake Way and says her home and her neighbor’s were flooded by a clogged grain near her driveway.
“I guess my house and my neighbor’s house how we’re positioned all of it was flooded,” said Figures. “I had water all the way through my house and my neighbor too and the carpet, the floors are destroyed”.
City crews have spent two weeks focusing on drains and creek blockage issues.
“What we’ve learned even from earlier this year with the flooding is how important it is for us to collect our trash and put it in the proper receptacles because once that trash gets in the curb line all of that trash goes into the storm drains then over time it accumulates and causes a blockage,” said Jackson Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams.
Workers also cleaned debris from Lynch Creek at St. Charles Street and southward and will continue their efforts in the coming weeks.
