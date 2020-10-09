ALERT DAY: Rain, wind impacts from Delta arrive through Friday

FRIDAY: An ALERT DAY as impacts from Delta will begin to become more noticeable by the latter part of the afternoon and evening hours as the storms continues to trek onshore after making landfall in southwest Louisiana. Highs will top out in the 80s. Bands of tropical rains, gusty breezes along with a severe weather risk will begin to move Friday evening and continue overnight as tropical storm conditions become more prevalent over the area. Power outages will be possible as winds remain elevated.
DELTA’S IMPACTS: Locally, impacts from Delta will increase from southwest to northeast as the core circulation of the storm will pass nearby to the region. By the afternoon and evening hours, tropical rain bands will begin to lift northward over the area. Amid the tropical bands, expect heavy rain, gusty winds and the potential for a few spin-up tornadoes. Highest impacts will be for areas west of I-55 where rainfall totals could be between 2-6″, farther east, 1-3″ possible. Winds will also be strongest west of I-55, where 50-60 mph gusts will be possible at times. Farther east, 40-45 mph gusts are possible.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Saturday’s ALERT DAY will be for the remnants of Delta continuing to pinwheel over the region bringing rain and wind over the region through the day. Winds will begin to subside late in the day as tropical showers begin to taper off slowly. Morning showers may linger Sunday before gradually clearing into the afternoon hours with highs in the 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A front will slip through the region early in the week – ahead of it, highs will top out in the middle 80s Monday – behind the front, highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s return through mid-week. Another opportunity for scattered showers may emerge by the end of the week.
