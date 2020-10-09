ALERT DAY: Rain, wind impacts from Delta arrive through Friday

DELTA’S IMPACTS: Locally, impacts from Delta will increase from southwest to northeast as the core circulation of the storm will pass nearby to the region. By the afternoon and evening hours, tropical rain bands will begin to lift northward over the area. Amid the tropical bands, expect heavy rain, gusty winds and the potential for a few spin-up tornadoes. Highest impacts will be for areas west of I-55 where rainfall totals could be between 2-6″, farther east, 1-3″ possible. Winds will also be strongest west of I-55, where 50-60 mph gusts will be possible at times. Farther east, 40-45 mph gusts are possible.