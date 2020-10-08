Vicksburg Mayor declares LD’s bar a public nuisance after shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs declared LD’s Bar and Lounge a public nuisance after a shooting incident left three people injured late Tuesday night, according to Vicksburg Daily News.
“Over the last five years, there have been numerous incidents in this or around the premises [that] were a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of Vicksburg,” Flaggs said.
He said since December there have been 50 calls to the location including nine calls of shots fired. Overall there have been 800 reports to the location.
The bar and lounge are currently closed, but the restaurant and catering side will remain open.
The mayor called for a special meeting to address the issues at LD’s for Monday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m.
Vicksburg police are still searching for James Earl Winters as a suspect in the shooting.
