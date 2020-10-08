Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hurricane Delta is still over the warm waters of The Gulf of Mexico. Strengthening remains likely tonight and early tomorrow with it possibly leveling off or even weakening a little by landfall Friday evening. Louisiana remains the prime target for landfall, close to Lake Charles. While it will weaken fast as it moves inland, it will move northeastward toward our region Friday night and early Saturday. Everyone in our viewing area will run about an equal risk for tornadoes. This threat will begin Friday and continue into Saturday. Flash flooding is also a concern with several inches of rainfall possible, especially near and closer to the center of the storm system. This means portions of Mississippi closer to the Mississippi river run the highest risk for flash flooding. 1 to 5 inches of rain are likely. Winds will also pick up Friday and increase overnight and into early Saturday with winds peaking over 60mph at times. Power outages are quite possible as the result of the above factors. The weather will calm down here by Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks to be a better day with highs in the 80s and sunshine returning. Next week will offer us partly sunny skies with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms over the forthcoming days, in between intervals of sunshine. Average high is 80 this time of year and the average low is 56. Sunrise is 7am and the sunset is 6:34pm.