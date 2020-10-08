Sandbags available for Jackson residents ahead of Hurricane Delta

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba announced sandbags are available for pickup on Michael Avalon Street on Thursday as Hurricane Delta approaches.
Lumumba urged residents to be safe and made several suggestions as severe weather is expected.
He told residents to avoid areas with high water and to not remove barricades placed on the streets. He also advised residents to remove any loose items on properties as high winds are expected.
Lumumba said if you live in or work in an area that is prone to flooding be prepared for flash flooding.
He said crews are on standby in the event of severe weather.
