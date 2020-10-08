Public hearing on medical marijuana ballot measures held in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Secretary of State’s office hosted a public hearing in Hattiesburg Wednesday night on the medical marijuana measures on the ballot this year.
Featured speakers for and against Initiative 65 and Alternative Measure 65A spoke to attendees at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center.
The Secretary of State’s office also heard voters express their opinions on the measures.
“I’m appreciative of the folks that came out to learn tonight,” Secretary of State Michael Watson said.
Watson’s office will be holding other forums throughout the state ahead of the election to keep voters informed on the measures.
All public hearings will be done to meet with the state COVID-19 guidelines.
Voters can send a written comment at a public hearing or online at sos.ms.gov.
The next hearing will be held in Meridian on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Meridian City Hall Auditorium.
For questions about Initiative 65 and Alternative 65A public hearings, email initiatives@sos.ms.gov.
