Psychiatric exam requested for man accused of shooting two Madison Co. deputies

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The lawyer of a man accused of shooting two Madison Co. deputies requested a psychiatric exam for his client on Wednesday.
Edward Egbert was recently indicted in August on eight charges related to the 2019 shooting.
The shooting stemmed from an incident where Egbert allegedly kidnapped a man and led authorities on a chase. During the chase, authorities said he wrecked his vehicle and opened fire on them.
Two deputies were injured in the shootout.
Wednesday, Egbert’s lawyer filed the motion for a psychiatric exam with the Circuit Court of Madison County.
The motion stated Egbert admitted to suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), stemming from his time in the military.
According to the motion, he is a veteran who served in combat with the U.S. Marine Corps from 2000-2005. He then served in the Marine Corps Reserves from 2005-2008 and the Army Reserves from 2010-2011.
Egbert’s counsel asserts his alleged PTSD may have affected his mental state during the crime.
If given the approval, the psychiatric exam will determine Egbert’s competency to stand trial and his sanity at the time of the offense.
