Judge rules former governor’s chief of staff may be questioned in airport takeover case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson could soon get to the bottom of why the state wants to take over its airport.
In September, Judge Carlton Reeves ruled that Joey Songy, the former chief of staff for Gov. Phil Bryant, will have to sit for a two-hour deposition.
Attorneys for the city of Jackson and the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) say they need to question Songy to find out motives behind the state’s attempts to take control of the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.
In 2016, lawmakers approved SB 2162, doing away with JMAA and replacing it with a new board made up of city, county and state appointees.
A lawsuit quickly followed and is still pending in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi today.
City and airport leaders have long argued that the attempted takeover has been about race and have been attempting to obtain correspondence from lawmakers and question government officials to back up that claim.
The airport is owned by the city of Jackson, a majority Black city, and JMAA’s board of commissioners is made up entirely of African American individuals. The bill was passed by a majority white legislature and signed by a white Republican governor.
State officials say the takeover was about good government, but has blocked attorneys for the city from obtaining most correspondence sent between legislators and has attempted to block depositions of government officials.
Reeves' recent decision, though, could help put questions about the motive behind the takeover to rest.
Songy, who served as chief of staff for the former governor at the time the measure was passed, has long been seen as key to the passage of the airport takeover bill.
In fact, other officials working for the governor at the time the measure was passed have said so much, according to court records.
For years, attorneys for the state, though, have tried to block Songy from being questioned.
They argue that the former chief of staff was protected due to his high-ranking position in government, and that by having to sit for a deposition, he would be taken away from performing other duties.
Reeves opined that with Songy stepping down in 2019, “goes the primary reason for exempting him from having to sit for an oral deposition.”
Reeves also backed up an earlier ruling by Magistrate Keith Ball that determined Songy’s testimony was vital to the case.
Reeves wrote, “In depositions conducted after the Fifth Circuit’s ruling, aide after aide testified that then-Policy Director Songy was the person with the information about the airport takeover bill.”
The judge pointed to previous depositions to back up that opinion, including the questioning of Drew Snyder, deputy counsel for Bryan during the passage of SB 2162, court records show.
“The plaintiffs thought Synder had personal knowledge about the legislation, since had written a May 18, 2015 document titled, ‘Taking Control of Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.’ In a four-hour fact witness deposition, however, Snyder struggled to recall anything about the bill’s development.”
Reeves also ruled that Songy’s testimony must be videotaped. It was not clear what topics attorneys would be limited to asking about during the deposition. Reeves ruled that the deposition should be set up “without further delay.”
The judge was expecting the state to file an appeal. As of October 8, no appeal had been filed, according to court records.
