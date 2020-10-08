Jackson prepares for Hurricane Delta; Residents told to monitor weather reports around the clock

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Effects from Hurricane Delta could be felt far inland.
The City of Jackson is telling residents that they too could be impacted as the storm blows through Friday night.
From high winds, to heavy rains, to flash flooding, Jackson officials say those are all effects residents in the Capitol City could feel as Delta moves inland.
Mayor Chokwe Lumumba stated, “We just urge all residents to be safe. If there are things that you have on your property that can be movable by high winds we encourage you to put them away.”
In recent days, city officials say they’ve been cleaning out creeks and storm drains preparing for flash flooding. Residents that live in low lying areas that typically are being put on alert.
Dr. Charles Williams, Jackson’s Chief Engineer, said, “In anticipation of the storm we will have viaducts closed off for a particular time starting tomorrow in anticipation of the storm moving through the city and we just asked all of our residents to monitor the forecast and make preparations accordingly as the storm comes through the city.”
With the worst of the weather likely to hit overnight, residents are being told to monitor weather reports around the clock. The city plans to open shelters if people lose power so that will be available.
They’re also asking resident to limit travel to avoid accidents and drying into flooded streets.
