Jackson homeowners want several burned and overgrown houses gone

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Homeowners in a west Jackson neighborhood are looking to the city for help with returning their neighborhood to the area they once knew and loved.
Those living nearby say they’ve made the calls and now it’s time for the city to get rid of the blight.
Door to door burned and overgrown vacant properties have residents on Bon Air Street asking the city what can be done.
Elasie Barnes has lived on Bon Air for more than 30 years. For the past decade she said it’s become blighted.
“Tear it down or get on the folks that own that house,” said Barnes. The 75-year-old can see three burned houses and two overgrown lots from her home.
“These burned up houses over here- they ought to move them or fix them or do something with them,” added Barnes. “It makes it look junky over here, like a junk area."
Alfred Lewis also lives on the street across from two overgrown and abandoned houses and one recently burned.
“I just hate to come out and see it like this every morning,” said Lewis. The 62-year-old lives on the same street across from overgrown and abandoned houses and one recently burned.
Neighbors say calls to the city over the years have not led to any results.
“Some people came out. They came out and looked and they marked two of the houses behind me that you can’t see anymore to be demolished, but nothing has been done yet,” said Lewis.
Residents want to know what steps to take to get rid of the structures. Thursday, Interim Communications Director Manaki Themba said no one was available to provide the answers.
Those living in the area say they want the neighborhood to resemble the area they once knew and loved.
