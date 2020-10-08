Jackson businessman announces bid for Ward 2 City Council seat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - James Paige announced his candidacy for the Ward 2 Jackson City Council seat to complete the term of Councilman Melvin Priester, Jr.
On Friday, Councilman Priester announced that his resignation from the Jackson City Council. He had served for 7 years.
Paige says he is an experienced businessman and law enforcement officer, who will combine his experiences to serve the citizens of Ward 2.
“I am not a new name or face in this ward. When I first ran to become a City Councilman for Ward 2, I had a vision for our community to grow and flourish," Paige said. "Seven years later, my desire to serve has not waned. I will be an advocate for the people of WARD 2 and will be a protector of the community. My election will bring that fresh political perspective that Jackson needs. As a longtime resident of Ward 2, I understand the value of our community and am invested in representing the voices of those whom I hope to serve.”
Former Hinds County Sheriff Tyrone Lewis is also seeking the Ward 2 Jackson City Council seat.
