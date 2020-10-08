Grandmother dies weeks after shooting; grandson charged with murder

Grandmother dies weeks after shooting; grandson charged with murder
Hunter Anderson leaves the courtroom, accused of shooting his grandmother. (Source: WLBT)
By WLBT Digital | September 25, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT - Updated October 8 at 11:42 AM

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County Sheriff’s Department says a man is in custody, accused of shooting his grandmother.

The 71-year-old was shot last month at a home near Glass Road and Highway 61. She was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

A 25-year-old man, the woman’s grandson, is in custody for the shooting.

Deputies say he used a shotgun.

He was later identified as Hunter Anderson. He was originally charged with attempted murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

His charges were upgraded to murder after her death.

Anderson was denied bond.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.