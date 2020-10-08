Former Callaway High School band volunteer sentenced for human trafficking and sexual battery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former band volunteer at Callaway High School in Jackson is now serving time in prison for having sex with underage girls in Hinds and Madison Counties.
Jerrell Jackson, 33, was arrested in Ridgeland in July of 2019 and charged with sexual battery and human trafficking involving underage girls who were students at Callaway.
He is now listed as an inmate at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl. He was sentenced to 40 years August 31, 2020.
This is the statement from Jackson Public Schools on the former band volunteer:
On March 20, 2019, Campus Enforcement received information that a band volunteer from Callaway High School had inappropriate sexual contact with a student. JPS takes such allegations seriously, and immediately conducted a thorough investigation. As a result, information discovered was turned over to the proper law enforcement officials where the incidents occurred and led to the arrest of Jerrell Jackson for charges in Hinds and Madison counties and the FBI.
The safety and well-being of our children is our utmost priority.
Jerrell Jackson’s tenative release date is July, 2059.
