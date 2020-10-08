First Alert Forecast: afternoon rain chance Thursday; Delta impacts likely Friday, Saturday

THURSDAY: Clouds will continue to increase across the region as bands of clouds and a few showers sneak in through the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s. Rain will lift northward overnight before tapering off around sunrise – under mostly cloudy skies, lows will fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
FRIDAY: An ALERT DAY as impacts from Delta will begin to become more noticeable by the latter part of the afternoon and evening hours as the storms continues to trek onshore after making landfall in southwest Louisiana. Highs will top out in the 80s. Bands of tropical rains, gusty breezes along with a severe weather risk will begin to move Friday evening and continue overnight as tropical storm conditions become more prevalent over the area. Power outages will be possible as winds remain elevated.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain, wind and severe weather impacts will continue for central and southwest Mississippi into Saturday, keeping an ALERT DAY status in place. Stay alert, vigilant and responsive to forecast changes ahead. Most indications show Delta moving away from the region by Sunday, though lingering moisture and an approaching storm system will keep opportunities for a few showers in the forecast through mid-next week.
