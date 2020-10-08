First Alert Forecast: afternoon rain chance Thursday; Delta impacts likely Friday, Saturday

FRIDAY: An ALERT DAY as impacts from Delta will begin to become more noticeable by the latter part of the afternoon and evening hours as the storms continues to trek onshore after making landfall in southwest Louisiana. Highs will top out in the 80s. Bands of tropical rains, gusty breezes along with a severe weather risk will begin to move Friday evening and continue overnight as tropical storm conditions become more prevalent over the area. Power outages will be possible as winds remain elevated.