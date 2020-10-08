Canton Flea Market returns Oct. 8

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - There will be some changes at the Canton Flea Market this year due to COVID-19.
However, that’s not stopping vendors and shoppers from coming out on Thursday morning. The shopping will begin at 7 a.m. and will last until 4 p.m.
Some changes that shoppers can expect are spread out booths, hand washing and hand sanitizer stations, and the requirement of a mask.
Shoppers can expect to find lots of food, clothing, jewelry, art, and Christmas items. This huge shopping event comes to Canton twice a year, the second Thursday in May and October.
The May market was canceled due to the pandemic and the October market was almost canceled by Mayor William Truly, Jr., but the Board of Alderman overturned his veto.
Truly was concerned about the health risks and opposed hosting the market as it could draw thousands of people to the city during a pandemic. But, organizers say it’s an outside event that provides plenty of space for people to social distance and new guidelines will help ensure the safety of those who wish to enjoy this shopping tradition.
“I think everybody’s excited to get out and do something," said Jana Dear, Executive Director of Canton Tourism. "I think it’s the first show that most of these vendors have been to all year because in the springtime when shows started they all were canceled. I think everybody’s really excited to be able to get out and do something. I believe everybody’s going to follow the rules so that they can get out and do it.”
More than 650 vendors are set up on the historic Canton Square. That number is down by 300 in previous years due to some businesses having to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.