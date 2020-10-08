Cade Chapel area community cleanup canceled due to storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A neighborhood cleanup planned for the Cade Chapel Church area in Hinds County has been canceled due to Hurricane Delta.
Hinds County District Two Supervisor David Archie announced that the event, which was slated for October 10, is being rescheduled to another date.
A new date had not been set, but Archie said his office would notify the public when it was put in place.
Cade Chapel Missionary Baptist Church is located in the 1000 block of West Ridgeway Street in Jackson.
Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana Gulf Coast Friday.
The storm is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rains to the Jackson area.
