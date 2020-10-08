Biden says you’ll know his opinion on court packing ‘when the election’s over’

PHOENIX, ARIZONA (WLBT) - While speaking with reporters Thursday in Arizona, Joe Biden said that the people will know his opinion on court packing “when the election’s over.”
“I know it’s a great question, and I don’t blame you for asking it, but you know the moment I answer that question the headline in every one of your papers will be about that," he added. “Other than- other than what’s happening now.”
Biden was asked the same question during his debate with President Trump, echoing the same response to Chris Wallace. “Whatever position I take... that’ll become the issue. The issue is the American people should speak. You’re voting now. Vote and let your senators know how you feel.”
Sen. Kamala Harris was also asked the question by Vice President Mike Pence during Wednesday night’s debate. She responded by saying that she and Biden are "very clear. The American people are voting right now, and it should be their decision about who will serve on this most important body for a lifetime.”
“Once again you gave a non-answer, Joe Biden gave a non-answer,” Pence replied. “The American people deserve a straight answer. And if you haven’t figured it out yet, the straight answer is they are going to pack the Supreme Court if they somehow win this election.”
