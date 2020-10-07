Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

Hurricane Delta is back in the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to strengthen through Friday before making landfall by nightfall. It may weaken just before landfall because water temperatures are slightly cooler near the coast. Hurricanes feed on warm water, usually in excess of 80 degrees. While we may experience a few showers tomorrow, there is a better chance for showers and storms Friday into Saturday. Damaging winds, tornadoes and flash flooding are all possible. After Saturday, expect a decent Sunday. Outside of the weather from hurricane Delta, expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight and morning low temperatures will be in the 60s. Average high this time of year is 80 and the average low is 56. Sunrise is 6:59am and the sunset is 6:35pm.