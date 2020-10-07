Wanda Evers announces she is running for Mayor of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wanda Evers announced Wednesday that she is running for Mayor of Jackson. She is the daughter of late civil rights leader Charles Evers.
Wanda made the announcement on the radio show WMPR 90.1.
On the show, she addressed several issues that she says are plaguing the city to include the lack of police officers, lack of businesses, failing school systems, and the city’s poor infrastructure.
When asked by a fellow cohost what she would do about the problems, Wanda said: “I’m going to run for mayor.”
“I live here. I lived in West Jackson. I have a business in West Jackson. With the help of the community and the city, we can turn Jackson around,” Wanda said.
In August, current Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced he was seeking reelection.
Municipal elections are scheduled for June of 2021.
