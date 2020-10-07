Vendors prepare to open for Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Fair starts Wednesday.
Vendors like Candace Brooks with Harlon’s BBQ are eager to be back.
“Well, you know, this is our sixth year at this fair. So we’ve always come and started off real good and the people like us so it is very important because we haven’t done anything since March," said Brooks.
Kalie Beagle with Pence’s Concessions said fair season for her team has been slow too.
Many events were canceled because of the coronavirus.
“We were at an event the beginning of March and we’ve done a couple Fair drive-thrus since then, but no actual open ongoing Fair. I think it’s going to be different for us to switch back to our old ways of working the fairs but I think it’ll be fun. Hopefully it’s as busy as the last year or so,” said Beagle.
Apart from their normal set up procedure, fair employees and vendors must wear masks while serving the public.
Hand sanitizing stations and signs are spread throughout the fairgrounds.
The public, however, is only encouraged to wear masks.
“I encourage everyone to put on a mask and some hand sanitizer and let’s have a good time and keep our kids and family safe," said Brooks.
“I feel like if I’m wearing one so I’m protected. So everybody is kind of just at their own risk,” said Beagle.
The Show Me Safari Petting Zoo has been a part of the fair for 30 years. Jay Philips is expecting a busy turnout.
“I believe we will have a great crowd. People are already too anxious to get out and come see -- to do something with their family. And this is a great place, cheap place to come with your entire family to spend the whole day," he said.
