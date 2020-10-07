Three shot during altercation at Vicksburg restaurant

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at a restaurant on Tuesday night, according to Vicksburg Daily News.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at LD’s Kitchen on Mulberry Street.
Chief Milton Moore said three people were shot during an altercation with a security guard. One victim was in critical condition and was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Vicksburg police are searching for the suspect wanted in the shooting.
Moore asks anyone with information on the shooting to call the Criminal Investigation Division of the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
