Task force to vagrants: Get off the streets, or go to jail

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after Hinds County launched its Operation Safe Corners Task Force, a video showing the group in operation has sparked debate among residents.
The roughly 12-minute, 33-second video shows District Two Supervisor David Archie, District Three Supervisor Credell Calhoun, officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department and others interacting with the homeless at the Northside Drive/I-55 underpass.
Archie, who chairs the task force, was informing the individuals that loitering would no longer be tolerated in the county, and that if the individuals didn’t move along, they could be arrested.
“Listen to me … it’s not up for discussion. It’s over with. We want you to know it now, so when the police come or the sheriff’s department comes, it’s over with,” he told two individuals standing at the corner of East Northside and the I-55 frontage road.
“If we catch you here again, you’re not going to have this opportunity.”
One person responded, “Sweet. I’ll get food.”
Individuals also asked Archie where they were supposed to go, when local shelters kick them out in the morning.
Individuals were handed gift bags with toiletries, socks, Taco Bell gift cards and other items, as well as a list of shelters and resources where they could seek help. Vagrants also were given copies of the state statute prohibiting loitering.
Archie went on to tell those individuals that they were “not going to stop traffic on our streets anymore.”
A man tried to respond to the Archie but was told by an unidentified person off camera not to talk back.
The video was posted on radio host Kelcey Johnson’s Facebook page on September 29.
As of October 7, it had garnered more than 1,000 comments, including many who did not like Archie’s tone.
“The audacity for you to go live like y’all are doing something good,” one person wrote. “Check your ego!”
Others questioned why the task force was targeting the homeless instead of more serious crimes.
“Wow. Picking on the homeless and the (weak). Instead of solving all the murder cases in Jackson,” wrote another person. “Shameful!”
WLBT has reported 97 homicides this year, making 2020 Jackson’s deadliest year on record.
Others praised the task force’s work, with one person saying they didn’t "see what the police (are) doing wrong. I think they are doing their job by helping the homeless.”
Another poster also agreed with the task force’s actions, saying many vagrants are “getting over on the public, pretending to be homeless … making it bad on people who are homeless for real.”
One commenter even encouraged the task force, saying “Clean this city up.”
Operation Safe Corners was launched in late September, in response to the increase in vagrancy across the capital city and the county.
The group is working with the sheriff’s department and the Jackson Police Department to clean up high-traffic areas with vagrants.
Supervisors said they’ve received calls from citizens who say they’re scared to stop at red lights out of fear someone will approach their car.
Panhandling has become a major problem in Northeast Jackson and Fondren, especially along Lakeland Drive, Northside Drive and Old Canton Road.
The idea is that vagrants will initially be given a warning, as well as a list of places where they can seek help. If they don’t move along, Archie told WLBT those individuals could be arrested for loitering.
WLBT has reached out to Johnson and Archie for comment, but had not received a response.
