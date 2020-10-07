Suspect identified in shooting at Vicksburg restaurant

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for a shooting at a restaurant on Tuesday night.
The suspect is identified as 29-year-old James Earl Winters.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. at LD’s Kitchen on Mulberry Street, according to Vicksburg Daily News.
Chief Milton Moore said three people were shot and injured during an altercation with a security guard. One victim was in critical condition and was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Anyone with information on Winters' whereabouts is asked to call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
For more details, click here.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.