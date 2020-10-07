State officials make preparations for Hurricane Delta

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT)- State officials are preparing for Hurricane Delta, getting assets in place before the storm.
It was just a month ago when Hurricane Laura dumped heavy rains and high winds as it blew through the Natchez area.
Adams County will likely be the first to feel the effects from Hurricane Delta which could still be a Category 1 storm when it enters the state.
Emergency management officials there have already begun their action plan.
Neifa Hardy with the Adams County Emergency Management Agency said, “We’re getting the safe room ready and putting out notices to our residents. Handing out sandbags, that went out this morning. We’re just trying to keep them weather aware.”
MEMA has moved a high water rescue vehicle to Pike County ready to respond to flash flooding should that occur.
Eleven shelters are now on standby should people be evacuated from their homes.
Greg Michel Executive Director of MEMA said, “When we have a hurricane make landfall it is going to really depend largely on the wind field that we’ve got. How tight the storm is versus how loose it is, and the strength it is once it makes landfall.”
With four hurricane landfalls along the Gulf Coast this year alone, residents are reminded not to let their guard down.
Greg Michel said, “They’re just exhausted, this hurricane season has been exhausting not only for emergency and first responders but for the people that live in these affected areas, so it’s part of it. I would just tell people to please pay attention.”
