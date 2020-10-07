State of emergency declared for some areas

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hurricane Delta is pummeling the resort city of Cancun, Mexico as it makes its way towards the warm waters of the Gulf.
The hurricane has the entire Gulf Coast on the alert.
A state of emergency has been declared for multiple coastal counties with mandatory evacuations already in effect for visitors as far east as of Orange Beach and Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Boaters are starting to clear harbors.
In Mississippi, MEMA has sent 160,000 sandbags to the three coastal counties in anticipation of the storm’s arrival.
People who live in Jackson are also being urged to prepare for potential flooding.
Crews are standby to remove toppled trees and to close any streets that might flood.
Our First Alert Weather Team will be tracking the storm throughout the weekend.
