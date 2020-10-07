Saturday’s Missouri vs. No. 16 LSU game moved to Faurot Field due to Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Missouri vs. No. 16 LSU football game has been moved from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge to Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. due to Hurricane Delta, officials with the Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Hurricane Delta is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana late Friday, Oct. 9, or early Saturday, Oct. 10.
The game was originally scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday. University officials say the game will now be played at 11 a.m.
This will be the first time LSU has played football in Columbia, Mo. in the program’s 127-year history.
LSU is holding a press conference at 11:45 a.m. It’s part of the university’s regular weekly update. We will stream it live on the WAFB app when it begins.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.