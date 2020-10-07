Sandbags available in Hancock County as Hurricane Delta approaches

Sandbags available in Hancock County as Hurricane Delta approaches
(Source: WHSV)
By WLBT Digital | October 7, 2020 at 10:06 AM CDT - Updated October 7 at 10:06 AM

HANCOCK CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency will provide self-serve sandbags at several locations on October 7 as Hurricane Delta approaches the Gulf.

Sandbags will be available at 3 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln Delisle Road
  • Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive
  • Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road
  • Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street
  • West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street
  • Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle

People are required to bring their own shovels. For assistance with getting sand-bags, contact the Hancock County Management Agency at 228-255-0942 or Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.