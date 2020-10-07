Sandbags available in Hancock County as Hurricane Delta approaches

HANCOCK CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency will provide self-serve sandbags at several locations on October 7 as Hurricane Delta approaches the Gulf.
Sandbags will be available at 3 p.m. at the following locations:
- Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln Delisle Road
- Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive
- Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road
- Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street
- West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street
- Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle
People are required to bring their own shovels. For assistance with getting sand-bags, contact the Hancock County Management Agency at 228-255-0942 or Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.