Number of COVID cases in schools released for week of Sept. 28 thru Oct. 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has released its weekly report on the number of coronavirus cases in schools for each county.
The report lists the number of staff members and students who tested positive for the virus, as well as the number of staff and students who were quarantined.
This report is only for cases reported the week of Sept. 28, 2020, through Oct. 2, 2020.
The report provided by MSDH lists the number of positive cases and quarantined individuals in schools by county, not by district.
Harrison County, which has the most schools in any of the six southernmost counties, continues to report the highest number of cases and quarantined staff/students for the week.
Each county is broken down below.
George County
The George County numbers are reported as a district, with the individual schools not listed.
The district reports 9 confirmed cases of COVID in faculty for the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2 and 1-5 cases of positive students for that same time. 15 staff members and 183 students were quarantined during that period of time due to possible COVID exposure. No outbreaks were reported.
Since school started, the district has reported 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in teachers/staff and 19 confirmed cases in students.
Hancock County
A total of 13 schools in Hancock County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2.
Of those, two schools report between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in teachers/staff.
Hancock High reported 12 students with confirmed cases of the virus. Four other schools each reported between 1-5 students were confirmed to have the virus
Four new outbreaks were reported for the week at three Hancock County schools, which include one outbreak each at Bay High and South Hancock Elementary and two outbreaks at Hancock High.
Six teachers/staff at Hancock High were quarantined and two at South Hancock Elementary.
A total of 424 students were quarantined at the 13 Hancock County schools. The schools reporting the highest number of quarantines for the county are: East Hancock Elementary (121) and Hancock High (223).
Harrison County
A total of 54 schools in Harrison County, reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2.
Of those, 10 schools each report between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week.
11 schools each report between 1-5 cases of students who have tested positive for the virus. Additionally, Long Beach High reports 17 students who tested positive and Gulfport High reported 12 students who have tested positive.
One new outbreak was reported for the week at Gulfport High and 4 new outbreaks were reported at Long Beach Middle.
A total of 44 staff members in 16 schools, which includes 21 teachers/faculty at Gulfport High, were quarantined due to possible COVID exposure.
A total of 1,160 students were quarantined for the week, with the largest number of students at Long Beach Middle (499), Gulfport High (241), and Long Beach High (156).
Jackson County
A total of 27 schools in Jackson County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2. No schools in the Jackson County School District reported to MSDH for that time period.
Of those that did report, only one school reported between 1-5 confirmed cases in faculty/staff for the week. Seven schools each reported 1-5 cases of COVID in students for the week.
No outbreaks were reported at any of the schools in Jackson County for the week.
Three teachers/staff at three schools in the county were quarantined over the five day period due to possible COVID exposure.
169 students were quarantined for the week, with the largest number of students at Ocean Springs High (50), Oak Park Elementary (27), and Moss Point High (26).
Pearl River County
A total of 24 schools in Pearl River County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2.
Of those, one school reported between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week.
Four schools each reported between 1-5 cases of students who have tested positive for the virus. Picayune Memorial High reported 6 positive cases for the week.
One outbreak was reported at Picayune Memorial High for the week.
A total of 6 staff members in 4 schools in the county were quarantined over the five day period due to possible COVID exposure.
88 students were quarantined for the week, with the largest number of students at Picayune Memorial High (49).
Stone County
The Stone County numbers are reported as a district, with the individual schools not listed.
The district reports 1-5 confirmed cases of COVID in teachers/staff and 1-5 student who tested positive for the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2.
Six teachers/staff and 84 students were quarantined during that week due to possible COVID exposure.
Mississippi K-12 schools make weekly reports of cases among students, teachers and staff, number of outbreaks, and teachers and students under quarantine as a result of COVID-19 exposure. An outbreak in a school setting is defined as 3 or more individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 in the same group within a 14-day period.
Some schools report case numbers between 1-5, which is done to protect the personal identity of the effected student or staff member.
Some schools and/or districts are not listed on this report, which means they have not submitted the weekly report to state health officials. In August, state officials said they would begin collecting and releasing information from schools on the number of COVID cases, outbreaks, and quarantines that occur each week.
Note: These cases have been directly reported to MSDH by each school, and may not yet have appeared in the state and county totals of cases reported by laboratories.
