Natchez mother, father arrested for child abuse after baby found with serious injuries

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Natchez couple is in jail, accused of severely abusing their baby.
Natchez police officers were called to Holiday Apartments on October 5 where they found a 3-month-old having trouble breathing.
An ambulance was called while one officer began CPR on the baby.
When the child was taken to the hospital, nurses told police of signs of abuse on the 3-month-old. The child was then flown to the children’s hospital for additional care.
Investigators say the child had injuries from shaken baby syndrome, resulting in brain bleeding and several fractured bones.
The child’s parents, 20-year-old Jabreunna Thomas and 21-year-old Davion Minor, are charged with felony child abuse resulting in serious injury.
Both are being held at Adams County Jail on $750,000 bond each. They face a potential life sentence if convicted.
The baby remains at the hospital in critical condition.
