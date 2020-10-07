Jackson police arrest man for July murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department arrested a man on Wednesday accused of killing 36-year-old Yatcey Estell back in July.
The suspect is identified as 34-year-old Robert Thomas. Police say they were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in his arrest.
According to police, Thomas is charged with murder. He is also charged as being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Investigators believe a fight ensued between the two men in July after a separate disagreement between two neighbors.
Thomas is accused of shooting and killing Estell during the fight.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.