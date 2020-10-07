First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm Wednesday; all eyes on Delta

WEDNESDAY: High pressure over the region will keep the weather quiet for another day as the Mississippi State Fair kicks off this evening. Expect a lot of warm October sunshine through the day. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s, a bit above normal for this time of the year. We’ll stay quiet through the day - a few more clouds will stream through the skies overnight as lows drop into the middle 60s.
THURSDAY: Clouds will continue to increase across the region as bands of clouds and a few showers sneak in through the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s. Rain will taper overnight – under mostly cloudy skies, lows will fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Locally, our forecast will be highly dependent on the ultimate track of Hurricane Delta, which is expected to make a landfall along the northern Gulf Coast by Friday evening. Interest from deep east Texas to the Mississippi Gulf Coast should remain on alert and prepared. Farther inland, rain, wind and severe weather impacts are becoming more likely for central and southwest Mississippi by Friday into Saturday. Stay alert, vigilant and responsive to forecast changes ahead. Most indications show Delta moving away from the region by Sunday, though lingering moisture and an approaching storm system will keep opportunities for rain in the forecast through mid-next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
