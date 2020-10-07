First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm Wednesday; all eyes on Delta

EXTENDED FORECAST: Locally, our forecast will be highly dependent on the ultimate track of Hurricane Delta, which is expected to make a landfall along the northern Gulf Coast by Friday evening. Interest from deep east Texas to the Mississippi Gulf Coast should remain on alert and prepared. Farther inland, rain, wind and severe weather impacts are becoming more likely for central and southwest Mississippi by Friday into Saturday. Stay alert, vigilant and responsive to forecast changes ahead. Most indications show Delta moving away from the region by Sunday, though lingering moisture and an approaching storm system will keep opportunities for rain in the forecast through mid-next week.