Eric Trump: President Trump ‘literally saved Christianity' from the Democrats

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On a radio show Friday, President Trump’s son said that his father “literally saved Christianity."
“He’s literally saved Christianity,” Eric Trump told WZFG in North Dakota. “I mean, there’s a full-out war on faith in this country by the other side. I mean, the Democratic party, the far-left, has become the party of the quote-unquote atheists.”
He said the Democrats want to “attack” Christianity and “close churches."
“They’re totally fine keeping liquor stores open but they want to close churches all over the country,” Trump stated.
Eric Trump also said that under a Biden administration there would be “total socialism” and that the “radical-left is at the helm.”
Biden has gone on the record stating that he is not a socialist, recently quipping that, “I’m the guy that ran against a socialist” during the primary - alluding to Sen. Bernie Sanders.
However, in an August interview, Sanders stated that, if elected, Biden could become "the most progressive president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt.”
