COVID-19 cases spike almost one week after state mask mandate ends

“It’s a bit like you’ve gone camping and you’ve had a campfire and you’ve got those glowing embers, and they tell you to watch them for a long time and to really make sure they’re out," Horne said. "Well, the glowing embers of COVID-19 pandemic are not over. It’s not even close. It’s smoldered for several weeks on us, but it’s getting ready to flame up and really hurt us if we don’t keep an eye on it.”