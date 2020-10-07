Black Lives Matter signs stolen from Belhaven neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson family is appalled that someone removed a Black Lives Matter sign posted on their fence - and it’s happened more than once.
The repeated efforts will not deter the homeowner or her support for the movement and sharing the message.
“This is where the sign was right on this corner,” said Heide Barnett as she pointed to an area near the intersection. “It was hand drawn sign with a heart that said Black Lives Matter."
In June she posted a drawn Black Lives Matter sign on the fence of her home off Riverside Drive. On August 23, while out of town, the sign was removed.
“It was on there pretty good with zip ties, and it was a plastic board,” said Barnett. “Somebody came prepared to take it."
The graphic artist remained optimistic but taken aback that the sign was stolen from the progressive and diverse community. She created a second sign and again zip tied it to the fence, adding a message on the back.
“Thanking them whoever was gonna take it the next time, which they did this weekend for joining the movement and to please share the message,” said the Jackson homeowner. Her neighbors informed her each time it was removed.
Barnett said others in the area have had Democratic campaign signs stolen. Her family moved from the Reservoir to Jackson 20 years ago specifically to live in the city.
“I’ll put another sign up,” said Barnett. “So whoever’s taking our signs now they’ve just gotten the word out even more and so, yeah, they’re helping the movement."
Despite the thefts she believes good will come out of the situation.
