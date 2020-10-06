Two CPSD students test positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 17

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Public School District has announced two more students who have contracted COVID-19.
In a statement released Tuesday, the school district reported two Eastside Elementary students who tested positive for the virus - both from the same household.
This makes 17 CPSD students to test positive for coronavirus since school started in August.
School administrators have since contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected.
CPSD states they will report all positive cases to the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Education on a weekly basis.
