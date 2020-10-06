Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hurricane Delta is a major hurricane in the western Caribbean and headed for the Gulf of Mexico by Thursday. It may briefly weaken on Wednesday as it brushes the Yucatan coast of Mexico, but then re-emerge over the Gulf waters and intensify as it moves northward toward the Gulf coast. Landfall as a weaker hurricane is expected Friday along the Louisiana coast. It will then move northward, impacting our area Friday night & Saturday. Heavy rain, flash flooding, severe weather and damaging winds are all likely here Friday night & Saturday, based on the current path. Utnil then, expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Low in the 60s. There is a slight chance of showers Thursday, with a higher amount Friday and Saturday. Sunday might make for a decent day after Delta drifts on to the north. Water temperatures are a little cooler in front of the storm and shear will increase, meaning Delta will weaken a little before landfall.