Special Election date announced to fill Ward 2 vacancy in Jackson City Council

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Special Election will be held Tuesday, November 17 to fill a vacancy on the Jackson City Council.
The election will fill the seat left behind by former Ward 2 Councilman Melvin Priester, Jr. He announced his resignation days ago to focus on his law practice.
Voter registration deadline for this upcoming election will be Saturday, October 17.
The last day to vote by absentee ballot will be Saturday, November 14.
All interested candidates must pick up a qualifying application packet from the Municipal Clerks Department. The deadline to qualify is October 28.
