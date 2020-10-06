Mayor of McComb ramping up efforts to clean up the city

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Litter is an unsightly problem that can paint an ugly picture of your community.
In McComb, the mayor is ramping up efforts to clean up the city and educate litter bugs on the damaging effects of trashing the city.
People tossing their trash on the streets and illegally dumping is no laughing matter especially here in the City of McComb.
The mayor is now on a mission to tackle the litter problem before it gets worse.
“This is something that’s plaguing the City of McComb and it’s not a problem only probably playing in the City in McComb but, I would say most municipalities have a similar problem, trash,” said Mayor Quordiniah Lockley.
Mayor Lockley fed up with litter bugs trashing the city.
Some residents and business owners couldn’t agree more.
“It’s everywhere,” said one resident.
“When you pull into McComb that’s what you see, you see litter and that’s not what I want,” said business owner Beth Hemeter.
Lockley and residents say it is time for people to become more environmentally conscious about the negative effects of litter.
“I want it to be a bright and bustling community that people have pride in,” said Hemeter.
“I need our city board to come through and enforce these ordinances, educating and enforcing for the people,” said a McComb business owner.
To combat the litter issue, the mayor has scheduled five citywide cleanups this year for each ward. He also wants citizens, churches, schools, and businesses to partner with the city and go a step further.
“If an organization wants to adopt this street, we will put their name on a sign and the sign will say adopted by this organization. We are wanting to get people here in the City of McComb to take pride in their city.”
“We need to come together as a community and see if we can solve the problem,” said resident Patricia Bickham said.
