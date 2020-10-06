Local high schools move football to Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Schools across the metro area will be playing football a night early, in hopes to avoid the inclement weather expected with Hurricane Delta.
Numerous schools have announced that games will now be played on Thursday, October 8, rather than Friday, October 9.
However, officials with Jackson Preparatory School said they were still moving forward with plans to play Friday, rain or shine.
“The game is staying where it is,” said Communications Director Ryan Sherman. “We might change our homecoming festivities.”
Districts that have announced changes include:
- Madison Central
- Germantown
- Velma Jackson
- Jackson Academy
- Brandon High School
- Northwest Rankin High School
Hurricane Delta has grown to a Category Four storm and is expected to make lanfall early this weekend.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
