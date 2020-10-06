Jackson issues multiple boil water notices

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Boil water notices has been issued for some residents in Jackson.
On October 6, the city issued precautionary notices for residents in living on Roxbury Road, Louisiana Avenue, Northview Drive and Triangle Drive.
The notices affect water customers in the 3900 to 3999 block of Roxbury Road, the 100 to 199 block of Louisiana, the 4000 to 4199 block of Northview, and the 100 to 299 blocks of Triangle.
The advisories were put in place due to losses of water pressure in those areas, according to news releases from the city.
In all, about 50 connections are affected.
City officials are urging residents to boil their water for at least a minute before using it for cooking, baking, making ice cubes, taking medicine and brushing their teeth.
The city also is urging residents to boil water until “adequate pressure” is restored to the system.
For more information, contact the city at (601) 960-2723 or (601) 960-1778 after 4 p.m. and on weekends.
