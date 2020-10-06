Inmate convicted of multiple sex crimes dies behind bars

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate serving 40 years in connection with multiple sex crimes has died in state custody.
Roger Lynn Holliman Sr., 64, was pronounced dead on October 6, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).
Holliman was being held at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.
He had been in prison since March 2019, weeks after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual battery in Green County. Holliman also had been convicted of statutory rape in Wayne County.
The cause of death was unknown, and an autopsy was to be conducted, according to an MDOC news release.
