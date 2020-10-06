Highland Colony, Steed Road up for repaving

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two major Ridgeland roads could soon get a facelift, thanks to an allocation from the Madison County Board of Supervisors.
The county has approved spending $1.3 million to mill and overlay portions of Highland Colony Parkway and Steed Road, and to make drainage improvements along Ridgewood Road.
Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee welcomes the funds, saying Highland Colony is due for a repaving.
“It’s showing wear and tear. It was built in the early 1990s. It’s had some work, but with traffic, it needs some work again,” he said. “Regular maintenance is common on the street.”
Highland Colony is a major commercial corridor in Ridgeland and Madison. It is home to the Renaissance at Colony Park shopping center, as well as the Township development.
The repaving would be done along Highland Colony from the Old Agency Road roundabout north to Steed Road. The Steed Road work would stretch from the state-owned right-of-way near interstate/frontage road to Sunnybrook Road, east of I-55.
A portion of the funds also will be used to do drainage work along Ridgewood Road, “pretty close to Centre Street and Wilson Drive,” McGee said.
“A good bit of work has been done there and we’ve experienced some flooding,” he added. “We need to increase the pipe size, do some ditch work … that’s what that is.”
The board of aldermen is expected to sign off on an interlocal agreement accepting the funding at its October 6 board meeting.
Once the agreement is approved by the city and county, it will be submitted to the Mississippi attorney general’s office for final review.
Under terms of the agreement, the city will do the work and be reimbursed by the county once the work is completed. The city will hire outside contractors for all contracts, McGee said.
It was not known when the work would be done.
The county previously paid to overlay the parkway south of the roundabout, which serves the Costco wholesale warehouse.
