Former Hinds Co. Sheriff Tyrone Lewis announces run for Jackson City Council seat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Hinds County Sheriff Tyrone Lewis is seeking the recently vacant Ward 2 Jackson City Council seat.
His announcement comes days after Melvin Priester, Jr. announced his resignation to focus on his law practice. Priester had served as a city councilman for 7 years.
Lewis has over 30 years of experience as a law enforcement professional. He rose through the ranks of the Jackson Police Department from patrolman to Chief of Police in Jackson and won a historic election as the first African American Sheriff of Hinds County in 2011.
Lewis said in a statement:
“My experience in law enforcement, city and county administration as well as in the private sector give me the skill set Jackson needs right now,” Lewis said. “From my years growing up in Jackson and serving in both appointed and elected capacities, I have always looked to serve my community. I will be a voice for the residents of Ward 2 on the Jackson City Council. If I am elected, I will act in the best interests of the people I serve, as I have always done. My record speaks for me.”
