Former Hinds Co. Sheriff Tyrone Lewis announces run for Jackson City Council seat

“My experience in law enforcement, city and county administration as well as in the private sector give me the skill set Jackson needs right now,” Lewis said. “From my years growing up in Jackson and serving in both appointed and elected capacities, I have always looked to serve my community. I will be a voice for the residents of Ward 2 on the Jackson City Council. If I am elected, I will act in the best interests of the people I serve, as I have always done. My record speaks for me.”