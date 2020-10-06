FiveThirtyEight: Hyde-Smith has 93% chance of winning Senate race

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The poll analysis website FiveThirtyEight is now giving Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith a 93 percent chance of winning in November.
They got this number by simulating the election 40,000 times to see which candidates wins most often. According to the simulation, Hyde-Smith is “clearly favored” to win.
This on the heels of a recent poll which showed Mike Espy only trailing Hyde-Smith by a single point. Hyde-Smith said that she did not believe this poll, adding that the only poll that matters “is on November the 3rd.”
Back in August, Hyde-Smith was given a 95 percent chance of winning, but that took an almost month-long dip to 94 percent and then finally settled at 93 percent.
In spite of all of this, Espy has been given national attention and has also received the endorsement of celebrities and politicians alike - including Joe Biden. He has also raked in the cash, with his campaign taking in $4 million from July to September.
Interestingly, President Trump is only given an 87 percent chance of defeating Biden in Mississippi. He reached a high of 89 back in the middle of August.
Trump is still “favored” to win the Magnolia State.
