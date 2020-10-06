FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Confidence increasing in seeing local impacts from Hurricane Delta

Our pattern changes into the second half of the work week, however... We continue to track the very active tropics which features post-tropical cyclone Gamma in the southern Gulf of Mexico & Hurricane Delta just behind it. Although Gamma doesn’t pose any immediate threat to our area Delta is what will be bringing us potential impacts Thursday-Saturday. So far, periods of rain and gusty winds are the main threat, but stay tuned for updates on our spin-up tornado threat as we get closer! Some spots in our area could see 4-6″ of rainfall if current trends hold. Delta is forecast to strengthen to Cat 4 strength in the Gulf before weakening to a Cat 2 upon landfall Friday-Saturday somewhere along the LA, MS, AL, or FL coastline!