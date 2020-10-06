Delta is a category 4 hurricane. May make landfall early Saturday instead of Friday.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Generally quiet weather will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. But, we could feel some of the impacts from Delta starting on Thursday.
Delta became a category 4 hurricane on Tuesday morning, and it’s considered a strong category 4 hurricane as of Tuesday afternoon.
The latest forecast track is slightly west of the previous track. This keeps the storm over Gulf water longer which pushes back the landfall time to late Friday and early Saturday.
Some slight weakening of Delta is possible once it gets over the cooler waters of the northern Gulf but it could still make landfall as a powerful category 2 or category 3 hurricane.
Landfall appears most likely over South Central Louisiana based on the latest forecast models. This would bring significant storm surge, heavy rain, and strong winds to parts of the Gulf Coast by Friday and Saturday.
However, the cone of uncertainty still allows for a landfall as far west as Beaumont, Texas or as far east as South Mississippi. A landfalling system in South Mississippi or Southeast Louisiana would bring the worst impacts for us in terms of surge, rain, and strong winds. Landfall in East Texas would bring much lower impacts for us.
Hurricane watches will probably be issued for portions of the northern Gulf Coast, perhaps including Louisiana and Mississippi, later today or tomorrow. And if we’re under a hurricane watch we will need to act quickly to prepare for the coming storm.
