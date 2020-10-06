Census count equals to big dollars for community programs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It happens every ten years and your deadline to be counted is fast approaching.
The U.S. Census has extended their count through October 31.
Why should you be counted?
Each person counted in the Census equates to $50,000 in federal dollars dispersed into the community.
For the entire state of Mississippi that equals out to over $10 billion spread out over numerous programs.
Those working to get as many Mississippians counted say we could stand to lose millions of dollars for programs that improve communities.
Jase Payne Spokesperson with Mississippi Complete Count Committee said, “We are in a much better place in 2020. As far as our county is concerned we could potentially lose out on some federal funding but not nearly as much as we did in 2010 and these programs are so important from SNAP to Medicaid.”
You can fill out your Census here.
